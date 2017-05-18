Breaking News

Amsterdam Red Light District: How the city cleaned up its sleazy center

By Katja Brokke, CNN

Updated 9:51 PM ET, Thu May 18, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

&lt;strong&gt;Quartier Putain: &lt;/strong&gt;The name of this cafe comes from the French slang for the activity that made the Red Light District famous.
Photos: Photos: A guide to Amsterdam's Red Light District
Quartier Putain: The name of this cafe comes from the French slang for the activity that made the Red Light District famous.
Hide Caption
1 of 12
&lt;strong&gt;Coffee creations: &lt;/strong&gt;Slow-dripped barista-served coffee is on the menu at Quartier Putain.
Photos: Photos: A guide to Amsterdam's Red Light District
Coffee creations: Slow-dripped barista-served coffee is on the menu at Quartier Putain.
Hide Caption
2 of 12
&lt;strong&gt;Religious refreshments: &lt;/strong&gt;Coffee worshippers can get their fix in De Koffieschenkerij, hidden inside the Oude Kerk.
Photos: Photos: A guide to Amsterdam's Red Light District
Religious refreshments: Coffee worshippers can get their fix in De Koffieschenkerij, hidden inside the Oude Kerk.
Hide Caption
3 of 12
&lt;strong&gt;Deli delights: &lt;/strong&gt;Stach is a chain of cafes, organic delis and burger joints across Amsterdam.
Photos: Photos: A guide to Amsterdam's Red Light District
Deli delights: Stach is a chain of cafes, organic delis and burger joints across Amsterdam.
Hide Caption
4 of 12
&lt;strong&gt;Scissors and snacks: &lt;/strong&gt;A coffee and a hair trim is possible at Cut Throat, a barber with drinks and eats attached.
Photos: Photos: A guide to Amsterdam's Red Light District
Scissors and snacks: A coffee and a hair trim is possible at Cut Throat, a barber with drinks and eats attached.
Hide Caption
5 of 12
&lt;strong&gt;Retro sophistication: &lt;/strong&gt;Porem combines the atmosphere of a traditional Amsterdam brown cafe with a sophisticated cocktail bar.
Photos: Photos: A guide to Amsterdam's Red Light District
Retro sophistication: Porem combines the atmosphere of a traditional Amsterdam brown cafe with a sophisticated cocktail bar.
Hide Caption
6 of 12
&lt;strong&gt;Steaks and sides: &lt;/strong&gt;Meat lovers can have their fill at the carnivore-friendly Cannibale Royale.
Photos: Photos: A guide to Amsterdam's Red Light District
Steaks and sides: Meat lovers can have their fill at the carnivore-friendly Cannibale Royale.
Hide Caption
7 of 12
&lt;strong&gt;Dim sum: &lt;/strong&gt;For modern Asian food, Dum Dum Palace is a mecca for dim sum.
Photos: Photos: A guide to Amsterdam's Red Light District
Dim sum: For modern Asian food, Dum Dum Palace is a mecca for dim sum.
Hide Caption
8 of 12
&lt;strong&gt;Mata Hari: &lt;/strong&gt;This relaxed brasserie serves local, seasonal food.
Photos: Photos: A guide to Amsterdam's Red Light District
Mata Hari: This relaxed brasserie serves local, seasonal food.
Hide Caption
9 of 12
&lt;strong&gt;De Prael: &lt;/strong&gt;This local brewery also helps disadvantaged people get back into the job market.
Photos: Photos: A guide to Amsterdam's Red Light District
De Prael: This local brewery also helps disadvantaged people get back into the job market.
Hide Caption
10 of 12
&lt;strong&gt;Dutch design: &lt;/strong&gt;Koko combines coffee with a store selling a range of hand-picked Scandinavian and Dutch fashion designs.
Photos: Photos: A guide to Amsterdam's Red Light District
Dutch design: Koko combines coffee with a store selling a range of hand-picked Scandinavian and Dutch fashion designs.
Hide Caption
11 of 12
&lt;strong&gt;Game over: &lt;/strong&gt;Retro arcade game fans will love to hang out at the TonTon Club.
Photos: Photos: A guide to Amsterdam's Red Light District
Game over: Retro arcade game fans will love to hang out at the TonTon Club.
Hide Caption
12 of 12
Amsterdam red light district guide Quartier PutainAmsterdam red light district guide Quartier Putain2Amsterdam red light district guide KoffieschenkerijAmsterdam red light district guide StachAmsterdam red light district guide Cut ThroatAmsterdam red light district guide PoremAmsterdam red light district guide Cannibale RoyaleAmsterdam red light district guide Dum Dum PalaceAmsterdam red light district guide Mata HariAmstredam red light district ~De PraelAmsterdam red light district guide KokoAmsterdam red light district guide TonTon Club

(CNN)It was raw and in-your-face, sleazy yet seductive, but Amsterdam's famous Red Light District has been cleaned up and a new character is emerging.

Behind the permissiveness, the brothel windows and the cannabis coffee shops lurked rampant criminality -- a world of of sex trafficking, forced prostitution and money-laundering -- and authorities decided enough was enough.
In 2008 Mayor Job Cohen launched Project 1012 (named after the postal code of the area), a 10-year plan to improve the district and attract a different type of visitor.
A host of disreputable businesses, such as the famous sex club Yab Yum, were closed down as the municipality tightened its grip.
    Sex workers have been replaced by young artists who showcase their paintings, sculptures and clothes behind the windows, where once millions passed by to glimpse the forbidden fruit.
    Read More
    Not all of the brothel windows will disappear. Out of 470, about 150 had to close their curtains indefinitely. Other landmarks such as museums celebrating the area's sex and drugs trade are also likely to remain.
    A sex worker waits for business in a window in Amsterdam&#39;s Red Light District.
    A sex worker waits for business in a window in Amsterdam's Red Light District.
    As a local, born and raised in Amsterdam, the Red Light District has always been a favorite place for me to hang out. I liked the roughness it gave to Amsterdam, but its old character is disappearing at a rapid pace.
    In its place is emerging a new, cleaner area popular with students and hipsters, with better-quality bars, restaurants and one-off clothes and trinket shops.
    Slow-dripped, light-roasted coffee served by trained baristas is found at several new coffee shops, replacing the coffees shops that once sold marijuana.
    While some might say that Amsterdam is losing its soul, it's still a great place to wander around, even if there's a risk the secret and the strange are slowly being replaced by the average.
    Here's where to drink, eat and shop in Amsterdam's new Red Light District.

    TO DRINK

    Coffee worship. De Koffieschenkerij is hidden in the Oude Kerk church.
    Coffee worship. De Koffieschenkerij is hidden in the Oude Kerk church.

    De Koffieschenkerij

    This is one of the best-located coffee places in Amsterdam. It's hidden inside the Oude Kerk -- the city's oldest parish church -- in the middle of the Red Light District.
    De Koffieschenkerij, Oudekerksplein 27, Amsterdam; +31 6 52653302

    Quartier Putain

    Around the corner from De Koffieschenkerij. The cheeky name of this coffee shop is French slang for the activity that made the district famous.
    Quartier Putain, Oudekerksplein 4, Amsterdam; +31 20 895 0162
    This boldly named coffee shop hosts a free retro jukebox.
    This boldly named coffee shop hosts a free retro jukebox.

    Koko Coffee & Design

    This is a coffee place combined with a store selling a range of hand-picked Scandinavian and Dutch fashion designs.
    Koko, Oudezijds Achterburgwal 145; +31 20 626 4208
    Want something stronger?
    Besides the lager, stout and Jägermeister shots you will find at any old-style red-light district bar, there are some places where they put just a little bit more love into making the drinks.

    Cut Throat Barber Brunch & Bar

    A barber, a coffee shop, a brunch, lunch and dinner bar and a place to sip craft beer, all under one roof.
    Cut Throat, Beursplein 5, Amsterdam; +31 6 253 43769
    Short back and sides or short black? Coiffeurs and coffee are on offer at Cut Throat.
    Short back and sides or short black? Coiffeurs and coffee are on offer at Cut Throat.

    De Prael

    Not exactly a newcomer, but too much of an icon not to mention. This local brewery works with people facing obstacles in the work market and gives them a chance to excel.
    De Prael, Oudezijds Armsteeg 26, Amsterdam; +31 20 408 4470

    Porem

    Top-notch cocktails mixed, shaken and stirred by equally top-class bartenders in a cross between a traditional Amsterdam brown café and a quality cocktail joint.
    Porem, Geldersekade 19, Amsterdam; +31 6 22614496

    TO EAT

    The neighborhood is famous for its little Chinatown and the heart of this area is the Zeedijk, a small street full of brown cafés, gay bars, coffee shops and a host of Asian restaurants with a modern twist.

    Dum Dum Palace

    Dum Dum Palace is dim sum central.
    Dum Dum Palace is dim sum central.
    Located on the Zeedijk, dim sum central Dum Dum Palace competes with some of the established Asian restaurants like Nam Kee. The place is packed every night.
    Dum Dum Palace, Zeedijk 37, Amsterdam; +31 20 304 4966

    Mata Hari

    Mata Hari was one of the first new restaurants to open after the red-light district clean-up began. It's a cosy restaurant serving local, seasonal food with one of the best located terraces in the district.
    Mata Hari, Oudezijds Achterburgwal 22, Amsterdam; +31 20 205 0919

    Cannibale Royale

    Meat on wood: Cannibale Royale.
    Meat on wood: Cannibale Royale.
    Meat lovers will be at home at Cannibale Royale, a brasserie dedicated to unashamed carnivores, with exotic beers and fine wines.
    Cannibale Royale, Handboogstraat 17a, Amsterdam; +31 20 233 7160

    Latei

    Latei has been rocking its pies and sandwiches for several years now and is well known by the in-crowd. The place has the atmosphere of a vintage store.
    Latei, Zeedijk 143, Amsterdam; +31 20 625 7485

    Stach

    Stach is a food store with 11 branches across Amsterdam. They sell fresh salads, soups and other meals alongside craft beer, granola bars and organic bread.
    Stach, Nieuwendijk 13, Amsterdam; +31 20 737 1640

    SHOPPING AND MORE

    Ivy & Bros

    At Ivy & Bros you can shop for some global-chic clothing, or imaginative gifts after you have had lunch or coffee at the same place.
    Ivy & Bros, Oudezijds Voorburgwal 96HS, Amsterdam; +31 6 11924244

    Anna + Nina

    Anna + Nina started as an agency promoting jewelry but has expanded into a brand in its own right. Now it has a web shop and three stores, one of which is in the Red Light District.
    Anna + Nina, Kloveniersburgwal 44, Amsterdam; +31 20 261 5213

    TonTon Club

    Retro arcade games and modern snacks are the pull at TonTon Club.
    Retro arcade games and modern snacks are the pull at TonTon Club.
    Play some air hockey, jenga or retro arcade games at this quirky bar-slash-games café on the site of a former erotic supermarket. At TonTon Club they combine nostalgia with modern treats. Virtual reality Duck Hunt anyone?
    TonTon Club, Sint Annendwarsstraat 6, Amsterdam; + 31 20 261 89 24

    Katja Brokke is a freelance journalist and editor from Amsterdam specializing in food, travel and media. Follow her on Twitter at @KatjaSchrijft or take a look at katjaschrijft.nl.