(CNN) It was raw and in-your-face, sleazy yet seductive, but Amsterdam's famous Red Light District has been cleaned up and a new character is emerging.

Behind the permissiveness, the brothel windows and the cannabis coffee shops lurked rampant criminality -- a world of of sex trafficking, forced prostitution and money-laundering -- and authorities decided enough was enough.

In 2008 Mayor Job Cohen launched Project 1012 (named after the postal code of the area), a 10-year plan to improve the district and attract a different type of visitor.

A host of disreputable businesses, such as the famous sex club Yab Yum, were closed down as the municipality tightened its grip.

Sex workers have been replaced by young artists who showcase their paintings, sculptures and clothes behind the windows, where once millions passed by to glimpse the forbidden fruit.

