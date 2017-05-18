Story highlights Gothenburg vs. AIK postponed

Postponed due to match-fixing claim

Police investigating

(CNN) It's been one of the scourges of modern sport in recent years and now the possibility of a match being fixed has prompted the postponement of a leading European soccer match.

Thursday's match between Gothenburg and AIK was postponed after a player from the Stockholm club was reportedly "offered a considerable sum" earlier in the week if he "actively contributed" to his team losing the game, according to the Swedish Football Association.

"This is a very serious attack on Swedish football and we will never, never accept," said SFA general secretary Håkan Sjöstrand.

The match in Sweden's Allsvenskan league was set to take place at Gothenburg's Gamla Ullevi stadium, but all the relevant parties have agreed to the postponement as police start an investigation.

"It is ultimately not about a single match, therefore it is important we act forcefully," added Sjostrand.

Read More