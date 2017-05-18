MLB investigates Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar over apparent homophobic slur

Story highlights Braves pitcher Jason Motte had just struck out Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Pillar

(CNN) MLB is investigating an incident in which a player appears to have uttered a homophobic slur during a game Wednesday.

Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Kevin Pillar apparently made the slur after Atlanta Braves pitcher Jason Motte struck him out in the top of the seventh inning at SunTrust Park in Atlanta. Tempers flared and bullpens cleared, but no punches were thrown.

Tensions ran high in the game. In a separate incident, benches cleared again after Blue Jays right fielder Jose Bautista flipped his bat in the eighth inning when he hit a home run off Eric O'Flaherty. Toronto went on to lose 8-4.

After the game, Pillar expressed regret for his actions.

"It was immature, it was stupid, it was uncalled for," Pillar said, according to MLB.com Blue Jays reporter Gregor Chisholm. "It's part of the game, it's just, I'm a competitive guy and heat of the moment. Obviously I'm going to do whatever I've got to do to reach out and apologize and let him know he didn't do anything wrong, it was all me."

