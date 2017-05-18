MLB investigates Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar over apparent homophobic slur

Story highlights
(CNN)MLB is investigating an incident in which a player appears to have uttered a homophobic slur during a game Wednesday.
Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Kevin Pillar apparently made the slur after Atlanta Braves pitcher Jason Motte struck him out in the top of the seventh inning at SunTrust Park in Atlanta. Tempers flared and bullpens cleared, but no punches were thrown.
Tensions ran high in the game. In a separate incident, benches cleared again after Blue Jays right fielder Jose Bautista flipped his bat in the eighth inning when he hit a home run off Eric O'Flaherty. Toronto went on to lose 8-4.
After the game, Pillar expressed regret for his actions.
"It was immature, it was stupid, it was uncalled for," Pillar said, according to MLB.com Blue Jays reporter Gregor Chisholm. "It's part of the game, it's just, I'm a competitive guy and heat of the moment. Obviously I'm going to do whatever I've got to do to reach out and apologize and let him know he didn't do anything wrong, it was all me."
Pillar also apologized Thursday on Twitter.
"I have apologized personally to Jason Motte, but also need to apologize to the Braves organization and their fans, and most importantly, to the LGBTQ community for the lack of respect I displayed last night," Pillar said. "This is not who I am and will use this as an opportunity to better myself."
The Blue Jays released a statement Thursday on the Pillar incident.
"In no way is this kind of behavior accepted or tolerated, nor is it a reflection of the type of inclusive organization we strive to be," the Blue Jays said. "We would like to extend our own apologies to all fans, Major League Baseball and especially the LGBTQ community."
On Thursday, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred was asked about the incident at the conclusion of the league's quarterly owners meetings in New York.
"We're in the process of trying to gather the facts as a prelude to determine whether and what discipline is appropriate," Manfred said.
MLB punished a player for using a homophobic slur in 2012. Shortstop Yunel Escobar, then playing for the Blue Jays, was suspended for three games after writing a homophobic slur in Spanish on his eye black, the substance ballplayers put below their eyes to reduce the sun's glare.