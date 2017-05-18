Story highlights MLB official says there will be no additional suspension by the league

Braves pitcher Jason Motte had just struck out Blue Jays leadoff hitter Kevin Pillar

(CNN) The Toronto Blue Jays suspended center fielder Kevin Pillar on Thursday for two games after he made a homophobic slur toward an opponent on Wednesday.

The suspension comes after an investigation by Major League Baseball into the incident during Toronto's tension-filled 8-4 loss at Atlanta.

An MLB official said there will be no additional suspension by the league.

Pillar, 28, apologized after the game for making the comment after Atlanta Braves pitcher Jason Motte struck him out in the top of the seventh inning.

"It was immature, it was stupid, it was uncalled for," Pillar said, according to MLB.com Blue Jays reporter Gregor Chisholm. "It's part of the game, it's just, I'm a competitive guy and heat of the moment. Obviously I'm going to do whatever I've got to do to reach out and apologize and let him know he didn't do anything wrong, it was all me."

