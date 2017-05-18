Story highlights McGregor says he's signed Mayweather contract

(CNN) The dream "billion dollar" superfight is now halfway to becoming reality.

UFC president Dana White confirmed Wednesday that Conor McGregor had agreed terms to a fight that would see the Irishman face former five-weight boxing world champion Floyd Mayweather.

"The McGregor side is done," White told CNN affiliate TNT. "I'm starting to work on the Mayweather side now.

"I'm not saying the fight will happen but I got one side done. Now it's time to work on the other.

"You know, if we can come to a deal with (adviser) Al Haymon and Mayweather, the fight's gonna happen."

