US summoned Turkish ambassador after protester violence

Story highlights US official: "The conduct of Turkish security personnel earlier this week is deeply disturbing"

Official also confirmed two members of Turkish security detail were briefly detained

Washington (CNN) Turkish Ambassador to the US Serdar Kılıç was summoned to the State Department on Wednesday following the violent beating of protesters that took place outside of the Turkish embassy in Washington earlier this week, a senior State Department official told CNN.

"The conduct of Turkish security personnel earlier this week is deeply disturbing," the official said. "The State Department has raised its concerns about these events at the highest levels and a thorough investigation that will allow us to hold the responsible individuals accountable is of the utmost importance to us."

The official also confirmed that two members of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's security detail "were briefly detained during the altercations and subsequently released" and returned to Turkey with Erdogan.

"Customary international law affords heads of state and members of their entourage with inviolability from arrest and detention," the official said. "The United States recognizes this inviolability, which provides reciprocal protection for the United States abroad."

Several lawmakers have joined a growing chorus of voices demanding action in the wake of the bloody brawl that sent nine to the hospital on Tuesday -- just hours after Erdogan met with President Donald Trump at the White House.

Read More