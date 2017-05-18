Trump to face the press for the first time after special counsel announcement

Story highlights Trump fired Comey last week

A special counsel was hired Wednesday night

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump, for the first time since his Justice Department named a special counsel to probe Russia's involvement in the 2016 election, will speak with reporters on Thursday.

Trump will hold a joint news conference this afternoon with Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos in the White House's East Room, where aides are preparing for a series of questions about the investigation into his administration and his firing of FBI Director James Comey.

Trump is both publicly and privately stewing about Deputy Attorney General Rob Rosenstein's decision to name special counsel. After the White House put out a subdued statement on Wednesday night about former FBI Director Robert Mueller being named special counsel, Trump publicly vented on Thursday morning about the new probe.

"This is the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history," he wrote. "With all of the illegal acts that took place in the Clinton campaign & Obama Administration, there was never a special counsel appointed!"

This is the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2017

With all of the illegal acts that took place in the Clinton campaign & Obama Administration, there was never a special councel appointed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2017

Trump's tweets signal his White House -- or at least the man in charge -- will try to resist Mueller's investigation, meaning the shadow of investigation will now hang over a White House in need of a morale boost.

Read More