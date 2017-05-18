Tony Blinken: We have to have a president who knows better

Washington (CNN) He should have known better -- this was how Tony Blinken responded to President Donald Trump's most recent headline-grabbing missteps.

"It's one thing to say, 'Look, you know, he didn't know, he couldn't know, this is not his background, this is not where he comes from,'" Blinken told David Axelrod on The Axe Files. "But unfortunately it is now his number one responsibility to know better as President the United States."

Blinken, the former deputy secretary of state under President Barack Obama, called reports that Trump directed then-FBI director James Comey to stop his investigation of former national security adviser Michael Flynn "a real problem." Even if Trump was motivated by trying to help his friend, Blinken explained, it was "totally, totally inappropriate."

"He's the President of the United States. We have to have a president who knows better," he said.

As first reported by The Washingotn Post, sources confirmed to CNN that the President reportedly shared classified information with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Although Trump did not directly reveal the source of the information, intelligence officials told CNN that there is concern that Russia would be able to figure out the highly sensitive source.

