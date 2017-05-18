Toby Keith to perform in Saudi Arabia on weekend of Trump's trip

Story highlights The country singer will perform a men-only concert in the capital of Riyadh Saturday

Saudi Arabia is President Trump's first stop on his first foreign trip since taking office

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump isn't the only American traveling to Saudi Arabia this weekend.

Country singer Toby Keith will perform Saturday at a free concert in the capital Riyadh, according to the Associated Press. The show will be open to men only, and Keith will perform alongside an Arabian lute player. Keith's publicist, Elaine Schock, told CNN in an email it's the first time he's performing in Saudi Arabia and it's their understanding he will be the first non-Arabic artist to perform a show there.

The show is not listed on his 2017 tour dates and he has not promoted it on social media.

Trump is traveling to Riyadh as part of his first foreign trip as president that will also include stops in Jerusalem, Rome, Brussels and Sicily. He will leave Friday.

Keith performed in January at a Trump inauguration event on the National Mall.

