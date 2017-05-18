Story highlights CNN requested documents from the State Department on Rex Tillerson

(CNN) The State Department is withholding a document related to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's communications with the department about Russia in his capacity as ExxonMobil Chairman and CEO, citing a need to protect internal deliberations.

The decision comes in response to a Freedom of Information Act request submitted by CNN in December, after Tillerson had been announced as Trump's pick to lead the State Department, but before the inauguration and his subsequent confirmation by the Senate.

The request called for any "communications between ExxonMobil CEO/Chairman Rex Tillerson and officials at the State Department relating to Russia and US policy toward Russia."

In a response letter dated May 10, the State Department's FOIA office notified CNN it's search had yielded one document responsive to the request. "After reviewing the document, we have determined that it must be withheld in full," the letter states.

