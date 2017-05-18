'We are the market': Tillerson faults US for evils of Mexico's drug trade

Story highlights Secretary Tillerson: "We Americans must own this problem"

Mexican foreign minister: ""We need to overcome the blame game"

(CNN) If there was a single theme to emerge from today's second go at joint Cabinet-level meetings with the Mexican government, it came across stunningly loud and clear: That the real heart of Mexico's ongoing, bloody battle with hard drug production, organized crime and murder lies firmly in the United States.

"We Americans must own this problem. It is ours," Secretary of State Rex Tillerson stated bluntly during a news conference. America's "pervasive demand" for illegal drugs was brought up repeatedly throughout the day, as if US officials could not strike the tone hard enough.

"We know what we own, and we as Americans must confront that we are the market. There is no other market for these activities. It is all coming here. But for us, Mexico wouldn't have the trans-criminal organized crime problem and the violence that they're suffering," Tillerson said. "We really have to own up to that."

After Tillerson and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly's tense appearance in February with these same Mexican officials -- Foreign Secretary Luis Videgaray and Interior Secretary Miguel Angel Osorio Chong -- a meeting actually interrupted by news of a President Donald Trump statement that immigration enforcement was to be a "military operation," today's words were precisely what the Mexican side has been wanting and even asking to hear, according to a Mexican government offical: That these issues are a two-way street.

Videgaray spoke to the notion that Mexico can't take the blame for cross-border problems.

