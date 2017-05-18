Story highlights Ben Sasse is a Republican senator of Nebraska

Photos snapped earlier caught him in workout clothes among colleagues in suits

Washington (CNN) Thursday afternoon on Capitol Hill, Senate members will be briefed by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who appointed Wednesday a special counsel to investigate whether there was collusion between President Donald Trump's campaign and Russia.

But hours before, they were just working out and talking with their colleagues as they headed into the office for the day.

Sens. Ben Sasse, R-Nebraska, and Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, were spotted outside chatting. Sasse was wearing workout clothes. Here they are with Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-New York:

And here they are with Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas:

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 18: Sen. John Cornyn (R-NY) (R), talks with Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) (M), and Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) (L) on Capitol Hill, May 18, 2017 in Washington, DC. Yesterday the Justice Department announced that former FBI director Robert Mueller will be a special counsel overseeing the Russia investigation. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Sasse responded to the photos, tweeting , "holy moly - it looks like @SenSchumer and I are smoking reefer outside a wedding..." to which Schumer tweeted , "Well that escalated quickly." Prolific politics Twitter photoshopper @darth photoshopped Schumer with a joint: