Survey: Millennials overwhelmingly disapprove of Trump, Congress

Story highlights
- Majority of millennials of all racial and ethnic groups believe US is on the wrong track
- More than half of millennials age 18 to 29 voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016
Washington (CNN)President Donald Trump lost the millennial vote during the the 2016 presidential campaign, but a new survey finds that Congress is no more popular than the President among young adults.
Two-thirds of black millennials disapprove of the way Congress is handling its job, as do 58% of both Asian and Latino millennials. Only 18% of white millennials approve of Congress' performance.
GenForward is the first-ever political, social and economic survey of ethnically diverse young adults. The survey of the Black Youth Project at the University of Chicago with the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research aims to highlight how race and ethnicity shape the opinions of millennials, the country's largest and most diverse generation.
Most Asian Americans -- 70% -- disapprove of the President as do the majorities of African Americans at 78% and Latinos at 71%. Disapproval ratings for Trump among white millennials are lower at 47%, but still higher than approval ratings at 34%.
Multiple recent polls show that Trump has the lowest approval ratings as a whole in recent history of modern presidents.
More than half -- 55% -- of millennials age 18 to 29 voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election according to CNN exit polls.
The majority of millennials of all racial and ethnic groups -- 64% of African Americans, 63% of Asian Americans, 67% of Latinos and 54% of whites -- believe the country is on the wrong track.
This survey included results from 1,853 millennials identifying as African American, Asian American, Latino, white and from other racial and ethnic backgrounds.