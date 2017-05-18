Survey: Millennials overwhelmingly disapprove of Trump, Congress

Story highlights Majority of millennials of all racial and ethnic groups believe US is on the wrong track

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump lost the millennial vote during the the 2016 presidential campaign, but a new survey finds that Congress is no more popular than the President among young adults.

Two-thirds of black millennials disapprove of the way Congress is handling its job, as do 58% of both Asian and Latino millennials. Only 18% of white millennials approve of Congress' performance.

GenForward is the first-ever political, social and economic survey of ethnically diverse young adults. The survey of the Black Youth Project at the University of Chicago with the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research aims to highlight how race and ethnicity shape the opinions of millennials, the country's largest and most diverse generation.

Most Asian Americans -- 70% -- disapprove of the President as do the majorities of African Americans at 78% and Latinos at 71%. Disapproval ratings for Trump among white millennials are lower at 47%, but still higher than approval ratings at 34%.

Multiple recent polls show that Trump has the lowest approval ratings as a whole in recent history of modern presidents.

