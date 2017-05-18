Mike Pence's disappearing act

(CNN) It's hard for a vice president of the United States to disappear from sight. After all, you are the second most powerful person in the country and all that.

Despite those challenges, Vice President Mike Pence has been nearly invisible for the last 48 hours or so -- even as the Trump Administration has been buffeted by a slew of negative stories that have occasioned a special counsel to be named to oversee the ongoing Russia probe.

Pence was spotted Tuesday by the eagle-eyed Kate Benett at a working lunch meeting with Turkish President Erdogan. (The tweet containing that photo was deleted minutes after it went up and reposted hours later from a different angle.)

(Pence can be seen behind Trump on the right side of the photo in the original version.)

On Wednesday, Pence was nowhere to be seen for most of the day. His staff said that he was working on a series of speeches; Pence is set to deliver the commencement address at Notre Dame on Sunday. Pence's one public event was to honor Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders late in the day.

Read More