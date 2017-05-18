Story highlights Senior administration adviser on VP Pence: he "looks tired"

Pence has been mostly out of the public eye in recent days

Washington (CNN) After a fast and furious news cycle at the White House this week, the last few days may have worn on Vice President Mike Pence.

Though Pence will continue to be a "loyal solider" because he is a "relentlessly positive guy, he "looks tired," a senior administration adviser observed on Thursday, outlining the vice president's schedule and trying to explain his relative absence from the public eye.

While an aide to the vice president says he spent the last few days in speech preparation, it conveniently kept him out of the firing line, missing a regular Senate lunch on Capitol Hill on Tuesday while he worked behind closed doors with President Donald Trump at a bilateral meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Pence team knew what they were getting themselves into when they joined the Trump ticket and team almost a year ago.

"We certainly knew we needed to be prepared for the unconventional," but, the source adds, "not to this extent."

Read More