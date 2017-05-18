Breaking News

Senate investigators: Flynn won't honor subpoena

By Betsy Klein, CNN

Updated 11:57 AM ET, Thu May 18, 2017

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 10: National Security Adviser Michael Flynn sits before U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hold a joint press conference at the White House on February 10, 2017 in Washington, DC. The two answered questions from American and Japanese press. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 10: National Security Adviser Michael Flynn sits before U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hold a joint press conference at the White House on February 10, 2017 in Washington, DC. The two answered questions from American and Japanese press. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

    Senate intelligence committee subpoenas Flynn

Story highlights

  • The Senate intelligence committee is investigating Russian meddling into the US election
  • The committee sent out subpoenas last week including to former Trump adviser Michael Flynn

(CNN)Retired Gen. Michael Flynn will not cooperate with the Senate intelligence committee's subpoena request for documents regarding the former national security adviser's interactions with Russian officials.

"Gen. Flynn's lawyers said he would not honor the subpoena, and that's not a surprise to the committee, but we'll figure out on Gen. Flynn what the next step, if any, is," committee chairman Richard Burr, a North Carolina Republican, told reporters Thursday morning.
The committee, which is conducting an investigation of Russian interference in the election separate from the Justice Department, issued the subpoena last Wednesday.
    "We're continuing on with a lot of interviews and through those interviews it leads us to additional document requests and additional individuals we'd like to talk to," Burr said.
    The committee, Burr said, has completed over 30 interviews with officials involved with the campaign, and the number of individuals continues to grow as the investigation continues.

    CNN's Ashley Killough contributed to this report.