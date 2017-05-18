Story highlights Kat Graham stars in "The Vampire Diaries"

She recently traveled to Somalia, a country suffering from famine

(CNN) As lawmakers on Capitol Hill mull over President Donald Trump's proposed budget cuts, actress and singer Kat Graham issued an urgent and emotional plea to politicians: If you cut foreign aid, people will die.

"I'm not a politician, I'm not a lawmaker, but I know that taking away what makes America really great will ruin people's lives ... it's almost murder. It's murder," Graham told CNN while fighting back tears as she recalled her firsthand experiences witnessing the refugee crises in countries like Somalia and Syria.

"I would say that it is up to us to not only reach out to each other, reach out to your government, your senator, whoever you need to, to demand that foreign aid not be cut," she added.

US donations to foreign countries are given directly to foreign governments or to institutions like UNICEF and the World Food Programme.

Ultimately, it is Congress that will make that call as another budget battle looms. Foreign aid accounts for about 1% of the federal budget, but areas including military aid, debt relief, funds for long-term development programs and emergency aid are expected to get cut.

