Story highlights Joe Lieberman is the front-runner to be President Trump's FBI director

Lieberman and Trump met Wednesday at the White House

Washington (CNN) Former Sen. Joe Lieberman is President Donald Trump's top pick to be nominated as FBI director, Trump said Thursday.

Speaking to reporters while meeting with Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos, Trump said he is "very close" to choosing a new FBI director to replace James Comey. And asked if Lieberman, the Democrat-turned-independent senator from Connecticut was his top pick, Trump said yes.

Trump met with Lieberman Wednesday and found him "agreeable," a source said.

Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions have been interviewing candidates to lead the bureau since Trump suddenly fired former Comey last week only a few years into what was expected to be a 10-year term.

The circumstances surrounding the firing have made the appointment closely watched, with senators calling for an unimpeachable, nonpartisan appointment.

Read More