Lieberman and Trump met Wednesday at the White House

Washington (CNN) Former Sen. Joe Lieberman is the leading contender to be named FBI director, a senior administration official and two other sources told CNN on Thursday.

One of the sources said President Donald Trump found the Democrat-turned-independent "agreeable" after meeting with him. The source had the impression it is "highly likely" the President was close to making it official.

Trump told television anchors at a lunch Thursday that he was close to making his decision.

"I'm very close to choosing an FBI director," the President said, though he did not specify whether his choice was Lieberman.

Lieberman emerging as the front-runner was first reported by Politico.

