Biden isn't ruling out 2020 run for president

Las Vegas (CNN) Joe Biden isn't ruling out making another run for the White House.

Asked if he will run for President in 2020, Biden said on Thursday, "Could I? Yes. Would I? Probably not."

Biden, who would be nearly 78 years old next election, emphasized that right now his focus is on his family being "put back together" following the 2015 death of his son Beau to brain cancer.

Long known as the poorest man in the US Senate, Biden also said he needs to fulfill several financial promises to his wife, including paying off their mortgage.

But if those things are done, and he's healthy and the best candidate, "I may very well do it," Biden said at the SALT hedge fund conference in Las Vegas.

