Jimmy Carter urges Trump to push for peace

(CNN) Former US President Jimmy Carter has some words of advice for President Donald Trump as the incumbent embarks on his first overseas trip.

In an interview with CNN's Becky Anderson, the 92-year-old former occupant of the Oval Office urged Trump to put "peace and human rights" at the "forefront of all his discussions with foreign leaders."

Trump is set to visit Saudi Arabia, Israel and the Vatican in the coming days. According to his aides, this inaugural tour is designed as a symbolic display of commitment to US allies.

Carter, who now runs a human rights foundation in Atlanta, warned that global "protection of human rights has deteriorated greatly in the last two or three years." He chalked it up to "an absence of leadership even more from the United States in being a champion of human rights."

Trump's Israel visit

