Washington (CNN) A House committee on Thursday will consider a set of immigration bills that opponents of President Donald Trump's agenda say would amount to the execution of a mass deportation force.

The House judiciary committee is set to mark up three Republican bills related to immigration -- one that would vastly expand the role of state and local jurisdictions in immigration enforcement and two others that would authorize immigration components of the Department of Homeland Security.

The biggest bill, the Michael Davis Jr. and Danny Oliver in Honor of State and Local Law Enforcement Act, was introduced by Republican Rep. Raul Labrador of Idaho and tracks similar legislation the House judiciary committee has advanced in the past.

The Davis-Oliver Act would substantially increase the capabilities of federal and local immigration enforcement, including empowering state and local law enforcement to enact their own immigration laws and penalties. It also would give the government powers to revoke visas, beef up Immigrations and Customs Enforcement's ability to arrest and deport undocumented immigrants, increase criminal penalties for undocumented immigrants and punish sanctuary jurisdictions.

