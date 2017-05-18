What would impeachment look like?
Updated 10:17 AM ET, Thu May 18, 2017
(CNN)We are a long, long way from any sort of serious impeachment effort against President Donald Trump, but more and more Democrats are using the word.
Check back when Democratic leaders like House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer join them. And take note of the fact that a large number of Republicans would have to break ranks and support the effort in order for it to succeed
Until then, below is a simple guide to the complicated steps for impeachment. Click here for a more in-depth explanation.