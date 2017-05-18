Breaking News

What would impeachment look like?

By Joyce Tseng and Z. Byron Wolf, CNN

Updated 10:17 AM ET, Thu May 18, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

(CNN)We are a long, long way from any sort of serious impeachment effort against President Donald Trump, but more and more Democrats are using the word.

Impeachment guide: It would be nasty and complicated and it isn&#39;t happening anytime soon
Impeachment guide: It would be nasty and complicated and it isn't happening anytime soon
    Check back when Democratic leaders like House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer join them. And take note of the fact that a large number of Republicans would have to break ranks and support the effort in order for it to succeed
      Until then, below is a simple guide to the complicated steps for impeachment. Click here for a more in-depth explanation.

      First, the allegation of impeachable offenses, including "high crimes and misdemeanors" must be made. A special counsel like former FBI Director Robert Mueller or a number of other organizations or individuals can start the process.

      Second, the House of Representatives must investigate the investigation, usually through its judiciary committee.

      Read More

      Third, the full House must vote on articles of impeachment and the Senate then holds a public trial on the Senate floor with the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court presiding.

      The Clinton impeachment trial on the Senate floor in Washington D.C. on February 12, 1999.
      The Clinton impeachment trial on the Senate floor in Washington D.C. on February 12, 1999.

      Is this possible? Republicans currently control both chambers of Congress, so they'd have to break with a president from their own party in a very big way.