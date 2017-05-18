What would impeachment look like?

(CNN) We are a long, long way from any sort of serious impeachment effort against President Donald Trump, but more and more Democrats are using the word.

Check back when Democratic leaders like House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer join them. And take note of the fact that a large number of Republicans would have to break ranks and support the effort in order for it to succeed

First, the allegation of impeachable offenses, including "high crimes and misdemeanors" must be made. A special counsel like former FBI Director Robert Mueller or a number of other organizations or individuals can start the process.

Second, the House of Representatives must investigate the investigation, usually through its judiciary committee.

