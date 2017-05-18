Story highlights
Washington (CNN)Former President George H.W. Bush offered warm praise of late former Fox News chief Roger Ailes, who helped guide his successful 1988 presidential campaign.
"He wasn't perfect, but Roger Ailes was my friend & I loved him," the 41st president tweeted Thursday. "Not sure I would have been President w/o his great talent, loyal help. RIP."
Prior to launching Fox News in 1996, Ailes was a longtime Republican media consultant who also helped Presidents Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan. For Bush, he helped craft the infamous "Willie Horton" ad that accused Democratic nominee and then-Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis of being soft on crime.
Ailes left Fox News last year after a series of sexual harassment allegations were levied against him. Ailes vehemently denied them.
Other GOP lawmakers praised Ailes for his transformative impact on news and politics and providing a platform for conservatives.
New York Rep. Peter King said he had "some differences" with Ailes but that doesn't diminish his impact on news and politics.
"He was a giant. He really revolutionized television and television news and the world of politics. And may he rest in peace," the lawmaker told CNN's Chris Cuomo Thursday on "New Day."
And former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee went to work for Fox News after his first failed presidential run and eventually hosted a show on the network.
"Deeply saddened by death of Roger Ailes. He had many critics and like ALL of us his sins, but I remember a great patriot, friend and boss," he tweeted.