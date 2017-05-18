(CNN) Fresh controversy swirled around former US national security adviser Michael Flynn Thursday after one report claimed he told the Trump transition team he was under federal investigation before he started in the role, and another said he opposed a military operation in Syria that Turkey would have opposed while he was secretly in its pay.

Flynn was appointed national security adviser despite this revelation, which was made on January 4 to the transition team's chief lawyer Donald McGahn, now the White House counsel, the New York Times said. "That conversation, and another one two days later between Mr. Flynn's lawyer and transition lawyers, shows that the Trump team knew about the investigation of Mr. Flynn far earlier than has been previously reported," it said.

Raqqa plan

Congress has been told the Obama administration wanted the incoming Trump administration to sign off on a Pentagon plan to retake ISIS stronghold Raqqa with Syrian Kurdish forces, because the operation would likely happen after Trump took office.

Then-President Barack Obama's national security adviser Susan Rice briefed Flynn, who according to the McClatchy report "didn't hesitate" to tell her to hold off.

One US official explained to CNN the Obama administration offered to green light arming the Kurds during the transition in order to spare Trump the fallout with Ankara. The official had the impression Trump's people vetoed it because they wanted to do their own strategic review. The official did not speak to Flynn's role in this.

That decision meant the operation -- which was ultimately approved by Trump -- was delayed by months.

Speaking alongside Trump at the White House on Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed that Turkey would not consider any plans for Kurdish groups to be part of the region's future.

Turkey sees these militias, which are widely seen as the most effective fighting force on the ground, as an extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party, or PKK, which is considered a terrorist group in the US, Turkey and Europe. The US views the two Kurdish groups as distinct organizations.

Comey claim

Flynn was forced to resign in February after lying to Vice President Mike Pence about the nature of his conversations with Russia's ambassador to Washington, Sergey Kislyak.

Since then, it's emerged that he was paid at least $500,000 to represent Turkey's interests during the 2016 US election campaign and reportedly didn't properly report a speech he gave to RT TV, a media operation widely regarded as a propaganda arm for the Russian government.

The Trump administration has been plagued by questions over Flynn, who was fired only 24 days into the role, and he's a key figure in ongoing investigations by Congress and the FBI.