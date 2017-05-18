Trump lashes out over special counsel appointment

Story highlights Justice Department appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller Wednesday

"This is the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history," Trump said

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump, in a remarkable move for a sitting president, lashed out Thursday at the appointment of a special counsel -- made by his own Justice Department -- to oversee the federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion with his campaign.

Trump, casting himself as the victim of the "single greatest witch hunt" in political history, took a defiant tone on his favorite medium, Twitter. The comments break with the more muted statement Trump issued through the White House on Wednesday, where he stressed his desire to get to the bottom of Russia's involvement in the 2016 election.

"With all of the illegal acts that took place in the Clinton campaign & Obama Administration, there was never a special (counsel) appointed," he tweeted.

"This is the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history," he added.

With all of the illegal acts that took place in the Clinton campaign & Obama Administration, there was never a special councel appointed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2017

This is the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2017

The tweets also raise questions about whether Trump, with his more defiant tone on the special counsel, will actually cooperate with the probe.

