Trump lashes out over special counsel appointment

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump lashed out Thursday at the appointment of a special counsel -- made by his own Justice Department -- to oversee the federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion with his campaign.

"With all of the illegal acts that took place in the Clinton campaign & Obama Administration, there was never a special (counsel) appointed," he tweeted.

"This is the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history," he added.

Trump had been silent on Twitter about the Russia controversy in the wake of the bombshell reports that he asked former FBI Director James Comey to back off the investigation of former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The Justice Department appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel Wednesday to oversee the investigation, which has focused on contacts between Trump's campaign associates and Russian officials. The move aimed to quell the wave of criticism facing the Trump administration since the President fired Comey last week as the investigation intensified.

