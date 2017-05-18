House, Senate Russia investigators promise to plow ahead

Story highlights The Justice Department on Wednesday picked a special prosecutor for Russia investigation

There are four congressional investigations related to the issue already in progress

(CNN) House and Senate investigators probing Russia's ties to the campaign of President Donald Trump promised Thursday they would continue on the same track amid questions of whether the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller would curtail their work.

The leader of one of Congress' four probes, Sen. Lindsey Graham, said he was convinced that Mueller's appointment would hinder Congress' probing.

"In terms of Congress's role and the public's access to what happened, there's going to be a diminishment here," Graham said. "The shape and scope of the congressional investigation has dramatically changed. I respect the decision."

Senate intelligence Chairman Richard Burr, a North Carolina Republican, noted that Senate investigators were still pursuing former national security adviser Michael Flynn, even though they do not yet know how Flynn will respond to their subpoena for documents.

"We're continuing on with a lot of interviews and through those interviews it leads us to additional document requests and additional individuals we¹d like to talk to," Burr said.

