Chinese fighter flew inverted over US Air Force jet, official says

(CNN) Two Chinese Su-30 fighter jets intercepted a US Air Force radiation detection plane over the East China Sea Wednesday, according to the US Pacific Air Forces.

The US crew aboard the US Air Force WC-135 characterized the move as "unprofessional," according to the statement from Air Force Lt. Col. Hodge.

"While we are still investigating the incident, initial reports from the US aircrew characterized the intercept as unprofessional. The issue is being addressed with China through appropriate diplomatic and military channels," Hodge said.

Earlier, a US official told CNN the Chinese jets came within 150 feet of the US plane, with one of the Su-30s flying inverted, or upside down, directly above the American plane.

However, Chinese officials disputed that claim Saturday, saying the "US version of the event is inaccurate."

