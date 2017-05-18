Chinese fighter flies inverted over US Air Force jet

(CNN) Two Chinese Su-30 fighter jets conducted an "unprofessional" intercept of a US Air Force radiation detection plane while it was flying over the Yellow Sea in international airspace on Wednesday, a US official tells CNN.

The Chinese jets came within 150 feet of the US plane, with one of the Su-30s flying inverted, or upside down, directly above the American plane, the official said.

The US plane involved was an Air Force WC-135 jet.

Dubbed the "Constant Phoenix," the four-engine WC-135 jet looks for distinctive elements a nuclear test of any type would emit into the air. The collected samples can be analyzed to determine exactly what occurred.

The WC-135 has been regularly deployed on routine missions in Northeast Asia, according to the US official. The planes have been used in the past to gather evidence of possible nuclear tests by North Korea.

An WC-135W Constant Phoenix aircraft performs touch 'n go landing exercises at Offutt Air Force Base.

