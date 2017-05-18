Story highlights Manning was released on Wednesday morning

She came out as transgender after receiving a 35 year sentence

Washington (CNN) Chelsea Manning posted the first image of herself on Thursday since her release from military prison.

"Okay, so here I am everyone!!" Manning wrote on Instagram.

Okay, so here I am everyone!! 😜 . . #HelloWorld A post shared by Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea87) on May 18, 2017 at 9:55am PDT

Manning was convicted in 2013 on 20 charges, including violating the Espionage Act, for leaking a massive trove of US documents and video to WikiLeaks. She was found not guilty of aiding the enemy, thereby avoiding a life sentence, but received 35 years in military prison.

The day after her sentencing, Manning came out as transgender. Manning began taking hormones in prison, becoming the first person to do so in military prison. She remained in an all-male Army prison until her release Wednesday.

Read More