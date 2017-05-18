What I know about Robert Mueller

Story highlights Former FBI director Robert Mueller has been tapped to oversee the federal investigation into campaign interference

Philip Mudd: Few public servants possess the former FBI director's skills and the cross-party support he has garnered

Philip Mudd comments on counterterrorism and security policy for CNN. He was the deputy director of the CIA's Counterterrorist Center and the senior intelligence adviser at the FBI. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) Most Americans have never before witnessed their country in the grips of the political turbulence and unease that they're seeing now.

Philip Mudd

And few public servants possess the skills and cross-party support to navigate through these months with a promise of clear answers, free of politicization, endless leaks and fruitless drama.

That is why the selection of a former FBI director Robert Mueller to oversee the federal investigation into campaign interference is so important. No one can match Robert Mueller.

His years of experience, from the FBI's difficult investigation of the 2001 anthrax attacks to political corruption cases that reached the Congress, have left him well prepared for the challenges this case presents. He can handle the nonstop media coverage, the pressures from the White House and the concerns about duration and breadth of the case.

JUST WATCHED Toobin: Robert Mueller a brilliant choice Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Toobin: Robert Mueller a brilliant choice 01:12

You can make a few assumptions along the way. He won't do media. He won't leak. He'll have a single-minded focus on a clear mission, a quality of a man who often defines himself by his Marine background. He doesn't sit still; he'll be thorough, but I never knew him to dawdle. The investigation will move at a steady pace.

Read More