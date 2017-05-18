Chris Cornell helped others find themselves

Story highlights Sara Marcus: Chris Cornell's version of white masculinity was emotive, self-castigating, with softened edges but still edgy

Does it still have a place in Trump's America? she asks

Sara Marcus is an essayist and critic. She is the author of the book "Girls to the Front" (Harper Perennial, 2010), a critical and cultural history of the 1990s punk-feminist movement riot grrrl. The views expressed in this commentary are solely hers.

(CNN) Chris Cornell, best known as the lead singer of the band Soundgarden, died Wednesday night in what has been ruled a suicide.

Sara Marcus

What I remember best about Cornell was that even though my friend Jordan was straight, he was gay for Chris Cornell and he wanted everyone to know it.

In our basement Hebrew School classroom in suburban Maryland in the early 1990s, he inked the Soundgarden logo on the rubber sides of his canvas Converse high-tops and demonstratively kissed pictures of Cornell that ran in Spin and Rolling Stone.

I, meanwhile, was observing the whole grunge phenomenon from a bemused distance. My tape collection was morphing from Indigo Girls and Ani DiFranco to louder, but still explicitly political, fare: Bikini Kill, Bratmobile, Hole, and DC hometown heroes Fugazi. Grunge just wasn't my jam. But it was Jordan's.

So Cornell was significant to me, even then, not so much for his work as a singer as for the sort of '90s white masculinity he performed, sold and embodied. He had that long, well-tended hair, those delicate facial features, those sung flatted fifths and "whooo-ooo-ooo-ooo"s that telegraphed a decided sincerity. He could sing, remorseful and unsneering, as he did in "Fell on Black Days": "Whomsoever I've cured, I've sickened now/And whomsoever I've cradled, I've put you down ... I'm only faking when I get it right." Cornell sang that song in his final performance in Detroit. He was the kind of man Jordan — and other introspective, straight-but-not-narrow guys coming of age in the 1990s — could love, and that love helped inspire them to break old rules of masculinity.

Read More