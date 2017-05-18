Cupp: Democrats will definitely turn on Mueller

Story highlights SE Cupp: Everyone should applaud the pick of Mueller for special counsel, but the adulation will likely be short-lived

SE Cupp is the author of "Losing Our Religion: The Liberal Media's Attack on Christianity," co-author of "Why You're Wrong About the Right" and a columnist at the New York Daily News. The opinions expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) The bombshell news on Wednesday that Robert Mueller will be a special counsel to lead an independent investigation of President Donald Trump, was met with giddy hoorays on the left and sighs of relief on the right. For their part, Democrats are smelling impeachment in the water, while Republicans are just glad the pressure's finally off them to "do something" about Trump and his daily drag on the party.

But putting partisan politics aside (yes, that's a thing), the real winners here are the American people. A very anxious citizenry, both pro- and anti-Trump, deserves answers and accountability. Faith in our institutions is at an all-time low, and whatever Mueller finds has the real possibility of restoring some of that faith. And, just think about the sixth-grade civics class that gets a front-row seat to democracy in action.

But while everyone can and should applaud this development, the good times are likely short-lived. Here are the five things to watch for:

Trump will not go quietly into that good night. While any sentient primate facing a special counsel would know to lay off social media and refrain from antagonizing his investigators, Trump sees things differently. He's already While any sentient primate facing a special counsel would know to lay off social media and refrain from antagonizing his investigators, Trump sees things differently. He's already tweeted that "this is the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history!" And he's complained that "there was never a special councel (sic) appointed" for Hillary Clinton or Barack Obama.

This might be an ominous play -- if Trump knows the investigation will likely dig up some pretty rotten-smelling dirt, he may have decided the only court he can win in is that of public opinion, specifically his public. And they just love his tweets.

