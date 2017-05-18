Max Verstappen: 'At the moment I'm just driving my scooter'

Story highlights Max Verstappen made his F1 debut aged 17

Barcelona (CNN) Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen is the youngest man to top a Formula One podium in the history of the sport, having triumphed in his Red Bull debut at last year's Spanish Grand Prix.

All in all, the teenager competed in 14 races before he even got his driving license, negotiating breakneck turns and high-speed chicanes while the rest of us were worrying about zebra crossings.

But what was the Dutchman's first ever road car?

"It was a Renault Clio!" Verstappen told CNN's The Circuit in Barcelona ahead of last weekend's Spanish Grand Prix. "I couldn't even use it that much because I was not yet 18 and racing for Toro Rosso.

"At first I had a yellow one, and then they swapped it to the gray. I preferred that..."

