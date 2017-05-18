(CNN) Turkey will not participate in an offensive on Raqqa, an ISIS stronghold in Syria, because the US-led coalition will include Kurdish militia fighters, who Turkey considers terrorists, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

Erdogan made the comments Thursday while addressing Turkish businessmen in Istanbul after returning to Turkey from a Tuesday visit to the White House.

"I saw that America is very sensitive about [the] Raqqa operation," Erdogan said. "We said, 'We cannot be in an operation where there are terror organizations. Wish you the best.' "

He also warned that Turkey would respond to any threat posed to it.

"America is going into operations with them," he said of the Kurdish groups. "We also said this: If terror organizations pose a threat for us we will use our self-defense right and do what is necessary. We ... won't consult anybody on this."

