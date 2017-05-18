Celebrity health advocates

Photos: Celebrities bring health issues into the spotlight Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel got emotional as he revealed on air that son William was born April 21 with a serious heart issue. Those emotions spilled into his comments about the importance of health coverage for people with pre-existing conditions and his feelings on health care policy. Hide Caption 1 of 18

After undergoing a preventative double mastectomy in 2013 due to high risk of breast cancer, actress Angelina Jolie became an advocate for genetic testing and screening for women. A Harvard study found that testing rates for the BRCA gene went up 64% after Jolie's announcement about her health. The phenomenon has been termed "The Angelina Jolie effect."

Since the death of TV personality Katie Couric's husband, Jay Monahan, from colon cancer in 1998, she has become a tireless advocate for regular colorectal screenings and increased awareness of the deadly disease. After she staged a weeklong awareness campaign in 2000, research shows, the number of colonoscopies increased by almost 20% nationwide.

Actor and author Michael J. Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1991 but did not announce it until 1998. In 2000, he launched the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, and he remains active in fundraising for stem cell research.

In 2007, Playboy model-turned-TV-personality Jenny McCarthy announced that her son, Evan, was diagnosed with autism. In 2008, she began arguing that vaccines can cause autism, despite experts' adamant denials. In more recent interviews, she has stated that she is not purely "anti-vaccine," continuing the debate.

Charlie Sheen may be most widely known for his bad boy reputation and erratic behavior, but when the actor revealed in 2015 that he was HIV-positive, it shifted the focus around him. Sheen has become a strong advocate for HIV and STD testing. He is also a brand ambassador for a condom company.

"Wolverine" actor Hugh Jackman appeared with a bandage on his nose in a 2013 Instagram post in which he revealed he had undergone treatment for basal cell carcinoma. The actor has had more procedures for the skin cancer. He promotes the use of sunscreen and advises his followers to get checked frequently.

Creator of the HBO series "Girls," Lena Dunham has been an outspoken voice for women's and LGBT issues. When she was hospitalized with complications of endometriosis, she took to social media to promote Planned Parenthood and LGBT clinics that supply care for those who may otherwise not have access to it.

In 2005, actress Brooke Shields brought attention to postpartum depression when Tom Cruise criticized her use of antidepressants. A year later, she wrote a book, "Down Came the Rain: My Journey Through Postpartum Depression," in which she candidly shares her feelings of depression and suicidal thoughts.

Musician Elton John has said he "took chances with unprotected sex" in the 1980s and is lucky to have avoided the AIDS epidemic. He founded the Elton John AIDS Foundation in 1992 to raise awareness and funds for HIV/AIDS treatment and prevention. The star began hosting his annual Academy Awards party in 1993, which has become one of the highest-profile Oscar parties in the film industry, and has used the gathering to raise over $200 million for the organization.

In 1938, New York Yankees first baseman Lou Gehrig was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS. He retired from baseball and died nearly two years later, after bringing national and international attention to the disease.

When basketball star Earvin "Magic" Johnson tested positive for HIV in 1991, he did not think he would live long. Misinformation about the condition was common, and few treatments were available. Today, Johnson spends his time investing in African-American communities, raising awareness of HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment.

In 2007, "Good Morning America" host Robin Roberts was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer. She shared her journey, taking viewers along when she shaved her head as her hair began to fall out. Those personal moments and her continued advocacy have raised awareness about the difficulties associated with a diagnosis of breast cancer and treatments.

American actor Christopher Reeve is best known for his role as Superman in the 1970s and '80s films. In 1995, Reeve was thrown from a horse during an equestrian competition and left paralyzed, forced to rely on a wheelchair and a portable ventilator. He founded the Christopher Reeve Foundation and spent the remainder of his life lobbying on behalf of people with spinal cord injuries and for stem cell research.

"Supernatural" and "Gilmore Girls" star Jared Padalecki revealed in 2015 that he had suffered from depression for years, and he launched a campaign and charity to focus on the issue: Always Keep Fighting.

Pop star Demi Lovato has been vocal about her experiences with bulimia and mental health issues, and she uses her platform to criticize body-shaming and unrealistic norms for women. The artist regularly promotes #NoMakeUpMonday on social media.

Actress Carrie Fisher, who rose to stardom as Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" films, used her fame to share stories of addiction, mental health and family issues. Her transparency and willingness to take on difficult subjects solidified her legacy as a champion for mental health issues.