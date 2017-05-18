Story highlights AS Monaco's priority is to keep Mbappe

Teenager has scored 26 goals

Plus 15 assists

(CNN) Having attracted rave reviews following a breakthrough season, AS Monaco says it's a 'priority' to keep in-demand teenager Kylian Mbappé rather than cash in on his soaring transfer value.

Speaking to CNN Sport just hours after the small principality had sealed its first Ligue 1 title since the turn of the millennium, the club's influential vice president and CEO Vadim Vasilyev said all "the ingredients are there" for Mbappé to stay.

"It is part of our model that some players leave but now we are financially much stronger than two years ago," explained Vasilyev in an interview with CNN Sport's Amanda Davies Thursday.

"With all these young players, we know that their value will never go down because they are so talented and ambitious.

"To keep Mbappé? It is our priority."