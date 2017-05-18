Story highlights Dutch King says he's piloted commercial flights for over 20 years

(CNN) They don't call KLM "Royal Dutch Airlines" for nothing.

King Willem-Alexander, reigning monarch of the Netherlands, revealed in an interview with Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf that he'd regularly flown flights for a subsidiary of the Dutch flag carrier for over two decades.

Calling the part-time role a "hobby," the King says that he'd taken to the cockpit as a co-pilot of KLM Cityhopper -- the airline's short-haul carrier -- flights for over 21 years.

Prior to that he piloted planes for Dutch carrier Martinair.

The King told the newspaper that he used the twice-monthly flights with KLM to decompress from his royal duties, with his pastime allowing him to fully concentrate on the task at hand.

'This is your Royal Highness speaking' pic.twitter.com/koDBlHWqa8 — Royal Dutch Airlines (@KLM) May 17, 2017

