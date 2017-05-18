(CNN) "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" is back for another season of insane humor, high-profile cameos and a dash of music.

Ellie Kemper returns as the titular heroine, now fully engaged in life in the Big Apple after being rescued from a 15-year stint in an underground bunker. This season, Kimmy is heading to college, but that doesn't mean life will get any easier for the happy-go-lucky lead.

"The absurdity has only been heightened, and the sincerity has only been thickened," Kemper told CNN at the recent Season 3 premiere of the Netflix comedy.

"The more we all know each other, the deeper it gets. And that's not to say it gets less funny, because it gets very funny, but there are many more layers coming out," revealed co-star Carol Kane.

Expect Kimmy to find new romance in the forthcoming block of 13 episodes. "Hamilton" breakout Daveed Diggs guest stars as a love interest for Kimmy -- one of many famous faces who will make cameos.

Read More