'Twin Peaks' rejoins TV era it helped create

(CNN) In 1990, "Twin Peaks" was clearly ahead of its time. Now the program returns with a new edition on Showtime, rejoining a TV landscape that has caught up with and embraced its quirky charms.

"Twin Peaks" represented a premium-type series on a big broadcast network. It was "the original social media discussion show," as Showtime president David Nevins put it, "before the tools for social media engagement existed."

The eight-episode first season caused an immediate sensation with its "Who killed Laura Palmer?" mystery. In the show's heyday, New York magazine's John Leonard wrote, "Everybody in the continental United States -- including my children, my editors, my enemies -- wanted to know about the dwarf."

The first-season finale, however, failed to resolve the murder plot, irking many fans. Unsure what to do with it, ABC parked the show on Saturday night -- a tough time period for such a program in the days before DVRs or streaming. Ratings faded, and the show was canceled.

In a 1998 interview, Mark Frost, who co-created "Twin Peaks" with avant-garde director David Lynch, suggested there was "a design flaw in the show," whose serialized nature made it difficult for viewers to keep up if they missed an episode or to join the series in progress.

