Mayor wants apology for 'Chicago P.D.' episode

Story highlights Show portrayed a racist incident in an Indiana city

Mayor said they shouldn't have used the city's name

(CNN) An Indiana mayor wants an apology for how his city was portrayed in a recent "Chicago P.D." episode.

Crown Point Mayor David Uran told the Chicago Tribune that NBC should apologize to residents for how their city was depicted in what he perceived was "a very bizarre episode."

"Obviously the story line isn't true," Uran told the Chicago Tribune in an article published on Wednesday. "We have never had a case like that here in Crown Point. Just the way it engaged the image of our city was a little disturbing."

The police procedural just wrapped up its fourth season.

In an episode that aired on May 10 titled "Army of One," authorities are on the hunt for the murderer of a high school football star who is killed after being released from jail on a rape conviction.

Read More