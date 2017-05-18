Chris Cornell ended the last performance of his life with a song about death

(CNN) In my time of dying, I want nobody to mourn

All I want for you to do is take my body home

Those are the opening lines to the last song Chris Cornell ever sang on stage. It was a cover of Led Zeppelin's "In My Time of Dying."

Cornell and his band Soundgarden have covered the song before and they did it again to close out the show at Detroit's Fox Theater on Wednesday. Just hours later, Cornell was found dead. He was 52.

"Honestly something looked off last night with him," concert attendee Joey Mugan told CNN. "I just didn't think about it because the show was great."