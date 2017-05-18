Chris Cornell dead at age 52

Story highlights Rocker who sang in Soundgarden and Audioslave died at age 52, rep says

Cornell had performed in Detroit Wednesday night

(CNN) Chris Cornell, lead singer of Soundgarden and Audioslave, died Wednesday night, his representative told CNN.

Cornell, 52, was in Detroit performing with Soundgarden, which had embarked on a US tour in April. Brian Bumbery, his representative, called Cornell's passing "sudden and unexpected" in a statement to CNN.

"His wife Vicky and family were shocked to learn of his sudden and unexpected passing, and they will be working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause," the statement read. "They would like to thank his fans for their continuous love and loyalty and ask that their privacy be respected at this time."

The Grammy-winning rocker had performed Wednesday night at the Fox Theatre in Detroit.

Cornell began his career in the Seattle rock scene forming the band Soundgarden in 1984, which was influential in the 1990s grunge movement. The group disbanded in 1997 and released a greatest hits compilation the same year.

