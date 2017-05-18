Bobby Moynihan exiting 'SNL'

(CNN) Bobby Moynihan is taking his final bow on "Saturday Night Live" this week.

The longtime cast member is departing the series after nine seasons on the NBC sketch show, a source close to the show confirmed to CNN.

Moynihan's exit should not come as a shock to those who followed the news coming out of broadcast Upfronts.

CBS picked up a new show starring Moynihan last week and the network unveiled it as part of its fall schedule on Wednesday.

The series, called "Me, Myself & I," follows one man's life in three different periods of his life. John Larroquette stars as the older version of Moynihan's character.

