'The Bachelorette' is newer than you thought

Not only is the first African-American woman stepping up as the bearer of roses, but ABC also seems determined to ensure season 13 feels really fresh and different.

For the first time, the reality series revealed its full cast on social media, taking to Facebook Live and Twitter on Wednesday to reveal the 31 suitors vying for the heart of Rachel Lindsay.

"They are part of the most successful, most diverse and of course the most dramatic cast that we have ever had on the show," host Chris Harrison said.

There are 11 black men this season -- by far the greatest show of diversity ever in "The Bachelor/Bachelorette" franchise.

And the diversity doesn't just stop there.

The crop of eligible men are also older (there's a 37-year-old chiropractor who is practically ancient by the show's standards) since, as Harrison pointed out, Lindsay is older (she's 31) than the typical "Bachelorette."

The men hail from a variety of professions, including from the fields of medicine, law (Lindsay is an attorney) and sales.

There are also some athletes: a former pro basketball player, a football player and a professional wrestler who appeared on a World Wrestling Entertainment show.

Some of the suitors already are known to fans after ABC unveiled a few in March.

On Wednesday viewers got to learn more info about the guys, including the contestant who had a crush on Lindsay when she was his camp counselor and one known as the "Tickle Monster."

Buckle in Bachelorette Nation, it looks to be a wild one.

"The Bachelorette's" new season premieres at 9 p.m. ET Monday on ABC.