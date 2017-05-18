Ryan Britt is a science fiction journalist and associate editor at Inverse, based in New York.

(CNN) In 1979, none of the promotional material for the film "Alien" showed moviegoers even a glimpse of the titular creature.

The star of this monster movie in space was invisible up until the moment people actually bought tickets and went into theaters. 20th Century Fox employed this strategy because it wanted audiences to be completely surprised by the way the monster looked.

The gamble paid off. Thirty-eight years later, the design of the xenomorph creature from "Alien" set a new standard for how science fiction films depict extraterrestrials.

This month, the extraterrestrials from the "Alien" film series return to terrorize film audiences in "Alien: Covenant." But the nightmarish look of the alien will hardly be shocking.

Even non-fans of science fiction these days can recognize what is supposed to be styled as an "alien," to the point where the telltale signs of a creature from other worlds have become somewhat expected.

Read More